By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore has disclosed why he asked fellow BBNaija housemate, Angel not to tell anyone that they kissed.

Recall, Boma and Angel recently got into in an altercation in the house and they both ended up hurling insults at themselves and calling themselves unprintable names.

The cause of the fight stemmed from the fact that one of them broke their agreement, and leaked the secret that they kissed.

However, speaking to Cross and Pere, Boma stated that there is no big deal in the kiss he had with Angel but he felt disturbed that she was feeling important about it.

“I told her not to tell anyone what happened in the executive lounge not for any important reason because we just only kissed. We have kissed in this house so what’s the big deal?

“I told her to keep it a secret because I wanted her to feel closure to me that’s all and she’s feeling important all of a sudden,” He said.

