Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has been trending online following a video which showed him smashing a man’s car glass.

In the video going viral, Charles Okocha was seen pacing around like a mad man and raging with anger, while vowing to deal with the guy.

Reoorts gathered that the young man who’s a friend to Charles had taken the girl out with his car to eat.

Reports also alleged that the actor got reports that the guy in question allegedly wanted to Jazz his daughter during their outing.

After pacing and shouting for some time, the actor grabbed a shovel and began to smash the guy’s car glass into pieces. He also dragged his alleged daughter out of the car.

