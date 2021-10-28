After four years, nurse gives her boyfriend 3-month ultimatum to propose to her

A lady identified as Kashamadupe Apesin has given her boyfriend a 3-month notice to propose to her or she would end the relationship.

In a post which she shared via Facebook, She disclosed that she has been in a relationship with him for four good years.

According to the lady, she has no idea what he is still waiting for in order to propose to her. She gave him before Ramadan to announce marriage plans to her or she would break his heart.

In her words;

“Disu Moyosore look here am giving you just 3 months as in before Ramadan to propose to me 🙄if you don’t bruhhh am going to end everything with you. Your eyes still dey outside 😭😩

Relationship wey don pass 4years okay tell me wat are we waiting for ? Abi you can not do ni? Keeping virginity is not easy ooo bro make tins happen o. I WILL BREAK YOUR HEART OOO”.