Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid has celebrated the birthday of his beloved manager cum babymama Jada P.

The ace singer marked the birthday of his baby mama, Jada P with loved-up photos on his IG stories.

The singer’s baby mama, Jada P who currently manages his brand celebrated her 38th birthday in style on Wednesday, 20th of October.

“Honouring the distance I have traveled to meet myself. Feeling so blessed & thankful 💕 #AnotherYearPonDem,” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself on Instagram.

Wizkid, on his end, celebrated her by reposting her photo, with another loved-up photo of them on his IG stories with a caption that reads,

“4L ting! No long talk! long life and big blessings! Amazing mom amazing woman.”