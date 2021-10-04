Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel has opened up that she will like to be in a relationship with fellow finalist, Cross.

However, according to Angel, her goal to get into a relationship with Cross cannot really be achieved because she already has a man.

The 21-year-old confessed to having genuine feelings for Cross, but always trying to keep her distance to avoid being too attached to him.

She noted that she would have loved to pursue a serious relationship with him outside if her man wasn’t waiting for her.

“It’s complicated when it comes to Cross because I have a man. If I don’t have a man, I’ll pursue something with him. It was hurtful for me whenever I don’t talk or avoid Cross. I don’t fake my emotions with Cross.” Angel said.

“I cook for Cross. I don’t do that for just any man. The man outside was there for me in tough times and I don’t want to treat him that way.” She added.