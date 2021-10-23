“Anybody that forgives you for cheating, is also cheating” — Lady says

A Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to advise couples on how to know their partners are cheating on them.

According to her, people who forgive their cheating partners do so because they are also cheating on their partners.

The lady, identified as @FunmiKolz, on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, has sparked controversy on social media.

In her tweet, she added that accepting a cheat back is a gesture that shouldn’t be applauded because forgiving a cheat means you’re also a culprit of the same sin.

She tweeted;

“Anybody that forgives you for cheating is also cheating. You can disagree with me, but don’t come here insulting me. I’m not the one who said you should keep taking a cheat back.”