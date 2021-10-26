BB Naija Season 6: Kemi Olunloyo Shares Her Opinion About The Winner

Controversial investigative journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has shared her reserved opinion about Big Brother Naija season 6 show winner.

Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who shared her reservation on her Twitter page said that Angel is the real winner of season 6 of the BB Naija show.

According to her, even though White money won the show with all his strategy as a leader, Angel should be the real winner of the show.

Kemi Olunloyo stated that Angel has been strategically boosting her brand since the end of the show. She also said that the reality star might be the next biggest star after Ebuka, the show host.

The Journalist however advised the winner of the show, Whitemoney, to run for political position in his state. She also predicted that he will win if he contest for a political position.

Her words: “As much as I see Whitemoney as a leader and strategic take-charge guy, Angel is the real winner in #BBNaijaShineYaEye. The young lady is strategically boosting her brand and maybe the next biggest thing after Ebuka. Whitemoney should run for office in his state. He will WIN”, she wrote.