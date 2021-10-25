TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star cum influencer, Angel Smith has shared her Instagram private chat with Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold.

Angel took to her Instagram page moments ago to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with the singer.

Apparently, the BBNaija finalist was acknowledged by Adekunle Gold, over her signature dance step which is majorly done with his hit song, “High”.

Recall, during Angel’s time in Big brother’s house, Angel showcased a particular dance step on different occasions.

Following this, her die hard fans took to tiktok to mimick her dance step, especially with AG Baby’s hit song, High.

Reacting to this, AG baby sent her a love emoji, noting that she really started a challenge.

Reacting to this, Angel told him that he needs to reshoot the video because of her.

