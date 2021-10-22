TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her back

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana has replied a lady who openly expressed her love for him with a tattoo.

The lady drew a tattoo of socialites, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest at her back, and it has since gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video of herself with the tattoo at her back, the lady stated openly that she loves the duo so much and had to draw a tattoo of them.

READ ALSO

Moment WhiteMoney and Angel meets billionaire role model,…

Crossdresser, James Brown reacts to allegation of stealing…

Reacting to this, Obi Cubana stated in Igbo dialect that the matter is too much for him to handle.

“Nsogbu akalia”, Obi Cubana wrote.

Cubana Chiefpriest on his own part, advised the lady to come and collect uniform to do waitress job.

“Make she come collect uniform do waitress job. Make she choose which branch she wan work. No be only Chief prince, na chief king”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his alleged daughter…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his alleged daughter…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Wash your husband’s hands after eating, make him feel celebrated” – Man shares…

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted her for sleeping…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Georgina Onuoha reacts as Tiwa Savage reportedly loses four major endorsements…

Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him sleeping pills, so she…

“I love Davido, he has a good heart” – Bobrisky confesses

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More