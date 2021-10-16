Bolt driver narrates experience with boys who wanted to snatch his car

Twitter user, Omo Ure has narrated how suspected thieves in Ibadan tried to snatch his friend’s car after promising him huge amount of money.

He tweeted;

“My friend who does Bolt told me how he picked up two guys for a trip somewhere in Ibadan. Just as the car moved, the one at the back spoke in Hausa while the one in front responded in Yoruba then the one in front pleaded to smoke while insisting that the windows must be wind up.

My friend insisted at first but then agreed when he assured him that it was ‘smokeless.’ The guy lit up the stuff & smoked. After a while, my friend’s eyes became discomforting for him and immediately parked and requested to end the trip. These guys pleaded and offered extra tip.

Because the spot he parked wasn’t populated, he drove on to a spot where there was a large crowd who could run to his aide in case of an ambush then insisted that they get off his car. They kept pestering him with higher tip, but baba insisted that he was done for the day.

They sha calmed my friend down and agreed to alight only if he drives a bit further away from the crowded location so they could use an ATM. Luckily, there was an ATM across d road, but the guy insisted that he can’t use that particular bank’s ATM, that he should drive further.

They tried to turn it to fight and refused to pay; my friend told them to keep the money. One of them then alighted to withdraw the cash, paid for the trip and offered even higher tip this time while flaunting the money he had withdrawn. My guy sha insisted that he won’t movean inch from the spot he was unless they alight his car. They finally did and my guy went home.

Homeboy said he slept off the second he got home and for the next three days, he was sick, barely did nothing all day but to sleep. It was at that point he realized that whatever thepassenger smoked was a local sedative meant to knock him out. It explains why they insisted to smoke with the glass wind up.

If he had agreed to take the extra cash, he’d have lost his car by now, or worse, kidnapped. Be vigilant out there; folks are desperate and wild!!”