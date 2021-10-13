TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Burnaboy has been called out for allegedly impregnating ashawo and demanding for ab0rtion.

Blogger, Cutiejulz who shared the story wrote;

“Wahala be like Burna boy wey ship Ashewo to Naija and still refused to use condom. @burnaboygram we will tag you cuz your boys are harassing us.

Burna, yes you knacked Lippy, gave am Belle and you wanted an abortion. Lippy refused. We ain’t sure how you ended it it. When Lippy was in Naija to knack you, she was spotted in Lekki 3 times.

@burnaboygram knacking is not a crime and it’s not something unheard of.

The only surprising thing be sey, you go knack olosho who fit born you without condom and even gather liver to pour Akamu inside.

Now we have tagged you and dropped gist. Tell your boys to kiss Cutie’s yansh. The worse they can do is to report to Oga Mark.”

