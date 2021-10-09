TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…”…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

“Don’t strip her of her innocence” – Reno Omokri reacts to before and after photos of viral street hawker

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former presidential spokesman to Goodluck Johnathan, Reno Omokri has reacted to recent photos of 17-year-old singer, Salle who went viral few weeks ago.

The teenage sensation became a social media favourite after a video of her posed as a street hawker and singing with her angelic voice broke the internet.

READ ALSO

“Poverty is why many people are religious and churchy” –…

Your trouser looks like what you did to Nigerian economy…

We recall that in the video which went viral she sang to a random beat and delivered a melodious rendition that wowed users of social media.

However, as new photos of her surfaced on the internet, Reno Omokri has reacted to her new look.

According to him,

“May God bless and prosper her. I prefer her former look. Her talent is her voice, and her grass to grace story is her appeal. I hope those managing her don’t strip her of that undefiled innocence we saw barely a month ago.

“That unspoilt, pure innocence is her ticket to the top! There are so many artistes with sex appeal. That field is crowded. Adele set the record for longest-charting album by a female solo artist without losing her innocence. And I am confident Salle can go far with it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…” – Efe shares…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

Angel reveals the male housemate she would gladly leave her boyfriend for

Tiwa Savage to tell 6-year-old son, Jamil about her s*x tape

“He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri” – Man blasts…

I’m a real hot girl” – Angel’s mum brags in new dance video

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he…

I faked my kidnap because my mother is stingy — 17-year-old student

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

Chiwetalu Agu rearrested by DSS – AGN President, Emeka Rollas confirms

Actor Chiwetalu Agu shows off dance moves following his release (Video)

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing Biafran regalia…

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More