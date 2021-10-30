Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her head from car window to receive breeze in traffic

A lady identified as Ani_berny has cried out on social media after a random person on the road, kissed her and ran away.

According to Ani, the car she boarded got stuck in traffic and she brought out her head from the car window to receive breeze.

Only for a random person to come through the window, kiss her and disappear before she could come to terms with what really happened.

She tweeted;

“Never will I bring out my head to collect cool breeze while stuck in traffic, someone just kissed me and ran away…. This Lagos is not for normal people I swear. I have washed my nose to the extent of my nose looking red like a clown, I am a good person, I didn’t deserve this.”