TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Erica replies man who said she is no longer relevant

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has surprised a troll with words of affection despite attempt to make a mockery of her.

The development came after Erica teased her followers via a random post shared on her Twitter page.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship…

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Erica’s post which got the trolls attention was, “Awww you’re jealous.”

As such, the troll reacting to Erica’s post, said she has fallen off, thereby implying that she’s no longer relevant.

He tweeted, “You fell off,” in a swift response to shade Erica.

But out of maturity and kindness for the troll, Erica didn’t clapback at the Twitter troll. Instead, she was kind to him by sending him a hug emoji for craving her attention.

Her exact response was, “Awwww you were really craving my attention weren’t you? Here is a hug.”

However, reacting to Erica’s response, a media user dragged Erica and asked her to stop disgracing herself.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More