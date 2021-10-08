He Does This Everytime – Reactions As Davido Goes Missing At Photographer’s Burial

Davido has lost a lot of friends over the years and he recently lost another who was his photographer. The young man named Fortune reportedly died at a photo- shoot location in Lagos.

The young man’ s death was so heartbreaking for all his close companions and even Davido.

Davido has since then taken to his Instagram page and penned lovely notes to mourn the death of the young photographer.

However, Davido’ s photographer Fortune has finally been buried after about a month of his demise.

Fortune was buried amidst tears in Yaba, Lagos, and videos of his burial started making rounds on social media on October 6, 2021.

In the video, a small crowd gathered to witness the moment the young photographer was finally laid to rest and also to pay their last respect.

The crowd includes the family members and loved ones of the deceased and a preacher who described Fortune as a good man who lived a great life.

The video attracted lots of reactions from social media users who mourned the death of the young photographer. But the only strange thing they noticed was Davido’ s obvious absence from the gathering.

Glitzrare: ” May his soul rest in peace. But why are people around davido dying like this. ”

Isieleeleanya: ” Where is Davido. ”

Akibujoyfulamizz: ” May his sol rest in peace. ”

Adedamolaoflagos: ” Davido needs to spiritual. . why all this on him alone. This is not ordinary. ”

Zuma_idris: ” Omo this life na nothing. ”

Omo_baba_typist: ” May untimely death not be our portion, may we not die when our glory is about to shine. ”

Benjaminegerega: ” The whole crew needs serious deliverance sha. ” So sad.