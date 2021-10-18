TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with…

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing…

Heartbroken lady mourns late husband who died six months after their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken woman identified as Rejoice Amaka Chukwu, has paid a heartwrenching tribute to her husband who died six months after their wedding.

Sharing photos of herself with her late husband, she wrote!

“My love,my crown ,forever OBIM,today was meant to b ur bday,we hv all planned out ds day ,I v a lot of plans for u o but death took ur physical self away from us. Sweetie ,I miss u a whole lot,u r a complete man,u take decisions and stand solidly by ur words,u protected me from both external and internal forces , u ensured I was happy,u were all dt a husband should be and more,I v no regret having u in my life and ur impact lives with me forever.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how a woman who died three years ago, gave out…

“I’ll stand by you till I d!e” –…

I know u sees and watches over me from heaven,I am saying thank u for loving me so true till death,thank u for marrying me, thank u for ur gifts, thank u for providing for me even till after death,thank u for giving me ur best and most cherished treasure, thank u for teaching me this other part of life,it v only built my strength. All ur efforts to be d best husband, father and son are all acknowledged by me,I saw it all so I don’t care wat anyone says about u now dt u r gone.

All ur sacrifices are speaking now for me and it’s reassuring dt I married a good man,no earthly treasures equals u and wat u left with me. There’s no true loss coz d people and tins that r meant to be with me are all wt me.
Rest on ezi dim,ur baby misses ur all night cuddles,I miss ur fatherly care and rides,I miss ur all-round presence but all glory to God coz He knows d best. Enjoy ur heavenly apartment daddy Rejoice.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer,…

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero finally speaks her truth concerning…

Actress Nkechi Blessing slumps, passes out at mother’s burial (Video)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares her Nigerian father’s reaction after she opened up to him…

Heartbroken lady mourns late husband who died six months after their wedding

BBNaija star, Maria flaunts diamond Hublot wristwatch worth N5.6Million

Ned Nwoko knocks troll who asked why he spends more time with Regina and Munir

What Tonto Dikeh did to Janemena is why she hasn’t found peace –…

“I’ve played romantic scenes with people’s wives,…

You too like woman – Regina Daniels tackles hubby after spotting him with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More