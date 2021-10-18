A heartbroken woman identified as Rejoice Amaka Chukwu, has paid a heartwrenching tribute to her husband who died six months after their wedding.

Sharing photos of herself with her late husband, she wrote!

“My love,my crown ,forever OBIM,today was meant to b ur bday,we hv all planned out ds day ,I v a lot of plans for u o but death took ur physical self away from us. Sweetie ,I miss u a whole lot,u r a complete man,u take decisions and stand solidly by ur words,u protected me from both external and internal forces , u ensured I was happy,u were all dt a husband should be and more,I v no regret having u in my life and ur impact lives with me forever.

I know u sees and watches over me from heaven,I am saying thank u for loving me so true till death,thank u for marrying me, thank u for ur gifts, thank u for providing for me even till after death,thank u for giving me ur best and most cherished treasure, thank u for teaching me this other part of life,it v only built my strength. All ur efforts to be d best husband, father and son are all acknowledged by me,I saw it all so I don’t care wat anyone says about u now dt u r gone.

All ur sacrifices are speaking now for me and it’s reassuring dt I married a good man,no earthly treasures equals u and wat u left with me. There’s no true loss coz d people and tins that r meant to be with me are all wt me.

Rest on ezi dim,ur baby misses ur all night cuddles,I miss ur fatherly care and rides,I miss ur all-round presence but all glory to God coz He knows d best. Enjoy ur heavenly apartment daddy Rejoice.”