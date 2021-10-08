“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…” – Efe shares sad story

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe, has shared story of how he was reportedly treated after emerging winner of BBNaija.

According to Efe, after he won the reality show, he refused to be ‘used’ and as a result, they tried to ‘finish’ him.

The singer who disclosed this in his recent song, also begged his fans not to give up on him.

In his words;

“Man no be God, them for finish us. I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…. I no gree make them use me, them wan evil me.

I dey do my best to put in all. I’M sorry to my fans wey be expecting more. I dey promise to give you joy, make una no give up.’