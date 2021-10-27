TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins…

Insider claims Janemena hasn’t been in contact with her husband, advises her to beg for forgiveness

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that popular dancer, Janemena is no longer in talking terms with her husband, Plies.

This follows reports that she allegedly had an intimate affair with Kpokpogri, who in turn kept their alleged sxx tapes in his possession.

Cutiejulz who claimed to hear from inside sources, claimed that Jane has been sharing old photos and videos as cover up.

READ ALSO

Kpokpogri opens up on his leaked voicenote about married…

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces…

In her words!

“But when was the last time Mrs Plies saw Mr Plies in person tho? Biko, no come answer person with old photos and videos.

We online in-laws are ready to go beg our in-law on your behalf so sis please. If your mama don die and you say she is sleeping, na you sabi cuz na only you hunger go dey show pepper”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian Student, Jango Finally Graduates From UNIJOS After 13 Years (PHOTOS)

Insider claims Janemena hasn’t been in contact with her husband, advises…

I haven’t been able to marry due to bad roads in my area – Lady…

Stardom: I can no longer repeat my clothes, Big Brother Naija Sammie reacts

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her body, amid her leaked…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

Leave a Reply