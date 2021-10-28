TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of BBNaija, Tboss Idowu has insinuated that the leaked video of ex housemate, Cross, was an intentional mistake.

Recall, yesterday, Cross became the topic of discussion on social media after he shared his nude video for everyone on Snapchat.

Following the video, the reality star claimed that the video was a mistake and he never intended to make it public to everyone on social media.

However, hours after he said that, Tboss said there’s a difference between a real mistake and an intentional mistake.

She added that “intentional mistakes” are now on the increase, because there are no repercussions for them.

In her words;

“There are mistakes and then there are intentional mistakes. And the rate of these ridiculous intentional “mistakes” are about to increase – you know why? Because there’s no repercussions. None at all. If only there were”.

