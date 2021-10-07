JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, JayPaul, has gotten Nigerians wondering whether Saskay is still the lady he is madly in love with.

This development comes after the 29-year-old BBNaija star played a game where he had to choose who to kill, kiss and marry between Jackie B, Peace and Saskay.

As usual, fans expected JayPaul to choose Saskay as the girl he would either kiss or marry Saskay, knowing that she was his love interest on the show, but he pulled a shocker on them by selecting someone else.

His pick was that he would rather kiss Jackie B, marry Peace and kill Saskay.

Following his choice, fans presumed that he no longer loves Saskay romantically, even though it was just a game to catch fun.

Recall that during their stay in Biggie’s house, JayPaul who confessed to loving Saskay surprised her with a bouquet of flowers to genuinely profess his love to her.

