By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has reacted to the viral leaked tape of award winning singer, Tiwa Savage.

In her recent tweet, Ka3na who was dragged over her affair with Praise in Biggie’s house, stated that nobody is perfect since a whole Tiwa Savage can have her dirty linen out in public.

She noted that everybody is the same and if ‘African Bad girl’ like Tiwa can be flawed, then nobody is better than the other.

According to Ka3na, the only difference is that there is no camera in front of everyone, unlike in big brother’s house.

“Sheybi una don see am now say no body dey perfect? Be it “African Bad Girl” or “Bbn Housemates” Woman na Woman💯 the difference be say camera never carry your own… NO BODY HOLY PASS!”, She said.

