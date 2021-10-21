Lady who said she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, dragged mercilessly after being spotted on an ‘okada’

A Ugandan lady identified as Doreen Kabareebe has been dragged to filth after she was spotted moving to a location with a bike.

The Ugandan lady who said during an interview, that she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, earned herself premium dragging from media users.

The beauty queen and model had in the radio interview told prospective suitors not to approach her if they don’t own a car.

Her words, “If you don’t have a car, don’t call my number”

However, after making the statement, the former Miss Uganda contestant was spotted on an okada supposedly after the interview.

In the photo which is currently making rounds online, Doreen was wearing the same dress, wristwatch and hair style as the ones in the photos she shared on her verified Instagram page.

See below,