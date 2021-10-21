TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video…

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape…

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she…

Lady who said she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, dragged mercilessly after being spotted on an ‘okada’

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ugandan lady identified as Doreen Kabareebe has been dragged to filth after she was spotted moving to a location with a bike.

The Ugandan lady who said during an interview, that she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, earned herself premium dragging from media users.

The beauty queen and model had in the radio interview told prospective suitors not to approach her if they don’t own a car.

READ ALSO

Lady cries out after sleeping with her boyfriend’s…

Heartbroken lady mourns late husband who died six months…

Her words, “If you don’t have a car, don’t call my number”

However, after making the statement, the former Miss Uganda contestant was spotted on an okada supposedly after the interview.

In the photo which is currently making rounds online, Doreen was wearing the same dress, wristwatch and hair style as the ones in the photos she shared on her verified Instagram page.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out,…

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

Kpokpogri opens up on his leaked voicenote about married dancer, Janemena

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Amazing woman, Amazing mom” – Wizkid celebrates 3rd baby mama, Jada P’s…

Uber driver who was brutalized by police, begs Nigerians to help him get back…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

Little girl cries uncontrollably, says she wants to see Whitemoney on her TV…

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady who said she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, dragged mercilessly…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More