The first runner-up of Big Brother Naija season six, Liquorose, has congratulated Whitemoney, the winner of the season themed ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

She penned an emotional message to Whitemoney for bagging the 90million grand prize, which is 30 million naira and other items equivalent to 60 million naira.

According to her, Whitemoney deserved getting the win, having competed in the biggest reality TV show in Africa for 72 days.

She went further to wish him all the very best in all his endeavours, going forward.

“I wish you all the very best in your future endeavours. You have written an amazing story and I know the whole world can’t wait to tell it over and over again. Cheers to even more greater heights. God bless you,” she wrote via her Instagram page.

Liquorose, in the Big Brother Naija house, was the best in in-house tasks as she went home with about 16 Million Naira, hence making her the first housemate in the history of the show to attain such feat.