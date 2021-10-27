My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has shared a video on her Instagram page, stating that her husband is tired of her.

In the video which she shared, she was spotted grooving with her husband, Chike Ugochukwu. They apparently went out to have fun, and Chizzy took to Instagram to share the special moment.

Sharing video of herself grooving with her hubby, she said; “This man don tire for me”.

This is coming after she settled her beef with fellow actor, Zubby Michael who she previously slammed for not being properly raised by his mother.

Chizzy Alichi rose to fame after her role in a blockbuster movie titled; ‘Akaraoku’ in 2016, which was directed by Yul Edochie. She is also an entrepreneur, brand ambassador and business woman.