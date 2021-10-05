TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dragged BBNaija winner, Laycon after he made a post on Twitter, stating that he doesn’t like to brag.

Laycon tweeted that one thing about him is the fact that he hates showing off, but still, God uses him to show off and he loves it.

Laycon further prayed for himself that he would continue to grow and win, as there are still more celebrations for him to experience.

In his words;

“One thing about me, I don’t like to show off. But God definitely loves to use me to show off and I love it !!! I will continue to grow and win, this is just the beginning… there’s more celebrations to experience.”

However, some fans dragged him over his tweet, saying it was necessary and uncalled for.

This is coming after BBNaija finalist, Whitemoney emerged winner of BBNaija season 6 with a whooping prize of N90million.

