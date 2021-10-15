Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has come under fire as Nigerians have lashed out at her for saying we’re one in Nigeria.

She made this known in her address to to her colleague, Chiwetalu Agu, after his release form detention by Department of State Services, DSS.

Advocating for peace, the movie star noted that we are one in Nigeria, as she advised her colleague and those agitating for Biafra to value their lives over any cause.

She, however, expressed delight that Chiwetalu Agu has regained his freedom, emphasising that there cannot be another ace actor like him in Nollywood.

But to Nigerians agitating for one Nigeria, her remarks about being one in Nigeria didn’t sit well with them.

Mazi Chukwunonso rained a curse on her and described her as a stupid woman.

He said: “God punish Patience Ozokwo. Stupid woman.”

On his path, Bright wrote that her statement was laced with falsehood, while noting that Nigerians can never be one.

“We are not one and can’t be one. She made a bad statement on that,” his words.

Lending his voice, Biafran winner wrote: “Please come straight. Stop beating around the bush.”