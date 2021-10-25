Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has shared an alleged chat between Maria Chike, and his sister.

This is coming hours after Cubana Chiefpriest called out the reality TV star for allegedly having an affair with his sister’s husband and sending her threat messages.

Cubana in a recent post, dragged the real estate agent while revealing her chats with the embattled wife of her lover.

In the chat, Maria apologized for the drama she brought upon the family and assured the woman that she was ready to give up the affair just so the marriage can go back to what it was.

Sharing the snapshots of the chat, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote, “Side Chick Dey Message Madam Dey Advice Am, Maria You Get Mind Shaaaa.”

See post below;