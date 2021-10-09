Singer, Grand P expresses his undying love for Ivorian girlfriend

Guinean musician, Grand P has professed his undying love for his Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

In a lengthy note on Facebook, the singer expressed his love for her as he promised to remain loyal to her.

In his words;

“I want you to be really happy with me every minute every second. I love you very much and I’m very happy to have you in my life. You will remain my supernatural happiness. My love you are the greatest miracle to me the woman most expensive, most loved person.

I love you. I love you. Listen to your heart at me. I won’t do it for you but because of my dignity I swear I’m loyal to you. Nothing will change my love. May God protect our relationship”.