“So you’re still a man” – Fans react as Bobrisky shows off bare chest in new video

Mixed reactions are trailing a video of popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky showing off his chest.

The video surfaced online after Bobrisky took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a video of himself wearing underwear that exposed his boobs.

The crossdresser, in the photo seen, showed off his cleavage with a seductive pose in his undies.

While some in quarters were wowed by what they saw, others lashed out at her for flaunting a silicone breast tube in the video.

Commending her, an Instagram user with the handle, @goldlyn_adira said:

“Mummy shock them post your sexy bumbum na.”

Whereas, condemning her, another Instagram user with the handle, @ashabi_vogue_bags said, “You dey wear tube under bra ni bob.”

Aderq_222 said; “so you’re still a man, and will always be a man.”