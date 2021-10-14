TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x…

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death –…

“So you’re still a man” – Fans react as Bobrisky shows off bare chest in new video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mixed reactions are trailing a video of popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky showing off his chest.

The video surfaced online after Bobrisky took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a video of himself wearing underwear that exposed his boobs.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house…

Man shares chat with suspicious girlfriend who asked him to…

The crossdresser, in the photo seen, showed off his cleavage with a seductive pose in his undies.

While some in quarters were wowed by what they saw, others lashed out at her for flaunting a silicone breast tube in the video.

Commending her, an Instagram user with the handle, @goldlyn_adira said:
“Mummy shock them post your sexy bumbum na.”

Whereas, condemning her, another Instagram user with the handle, @ashabi_vogue_bags said, “You dey wear tube under bra ni bob.”

Aderq_222 said; “so you’re still a man, and will always be a man.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for referring to her…

“Annie is going through a lot” – Nigerians react as 2Face…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“So you’re still a man” – Fans react as Bobrisky shows…

Wizkid reunites with his elder sister after 2 years

Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house rent when he was…

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

BurnaBoy called out for allegedly impregnating ashawo and demanding abortion

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Paul Okoye Reacts To Tonto Dikeh, Janemena’s saga

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More