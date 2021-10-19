Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of Kpokpogri getting arrested, weeks after he allegedly tried to blackmail her over tapes.

Prince Kpokpogri was allegedly arrested and detained by the Nigerian police in the late hours of yesterday.

The mother of one’s friend and colleague, Doris Ogala also confirmed the arrest in an Instagram post she shared recently.

She stated that Kpokpogri will be “sleeping with mosquito” till Wednesday October 20.

Doris wrote,

“God of Tonto has brought down fire. Till Wednesday. Finally! Till Wednesday ooo #sleepwithmosquitoesbro”

Journalist and former Presidential aide, Jackson Ude later corroborated the arrest claim, where he mentioned Kpokpogri as the detainee.

He wrote,

“DIG Joseph Egbunike has ordered the arrest and detention of Prince Kpokpogiri who is asking Tonto Dikeh to return his Lexus SUV after both lovers parted ways. Tonto is allegedly using her relationship with the Police DIG to “teach Kpokpogiri a lesson” for messing with her”