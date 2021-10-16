Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena leaked online

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally reacted after audio of her ex-lover, prince Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena leaked online.

It was reported hours ago that Kpokpogri confirmed he had sex with Instagram dancer, Janemena in a leaked audiotape.

The activist, in the audio recording, bragged about his sexual prowess and how the dancer was too good to match up with his vibe in the other room.

He also revealed that even after marriage Janemena and him slept together, adding that she is the bread winner in her marriage.

This news broke the internet as it affirmed what Tonto had revealed weeks ago about her ex-lover having the sex tape of the dancer.

Following this, popular blogger, Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to hail the movie for winning the first round of the brawl.

He wrote, She is beautiful 🌹 MY ROUND ONE WINNER!!!!”

Responding, Tonto Dikeh took his comment section to appreciate the blogger for his comment in light of recent development.

Her exact words were, “I LOVE YOU MR T ❤️”

The leaked audiotape is coming days after the movie star and the Instagram dancer trolled eachother on social media.