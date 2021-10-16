TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with…

Tuface reacts after his family announced his babymama as first…

Viral TikTok girl narrates ordeal as she debunks rumours that…

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena leaked online

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally reacted after audio of her ex-lover, prince Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena leaked online.

It was reported hours ago that Kpokpogri confirmed he had sex with Instagram dancer, Janemena in a leaked audiotape.

The activist, in the audio recording, bragged about his sexual prowess and how the dancer was too good to match up with his vibe in the other room.

READ ALSO

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept…

Paul Okoye Reacts To Tonto Dikeh, Janemena’s saga

He also revealed that even after marriage Janemena and him slept together, adding that she is the bread winner in her marriage.

This news broke the internet as it affirmed what Tonto had revealed weeks ago about her ex-lover having the sex tape of the dancer.

Following this, popular blogger, Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to hail the movie for winning the first round of the brawl.

He wrote, She is beautiful 🌹 MY ROUND ONE WINNER!!!!”

Responding, Tonto Dikeh took his comment section to appreciate the blogger for his comment in light of recent development.

Her exact words were, “I LOVE YOU MR T ❤️”

The leaked audiotape is coming days after the movie star and the Instagram dancer trolled eachother on social media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer,…

Tuface reacts after his family announced his babymama as first wife

Viral TikTok girl narrates ordeal as she debunks rumours that she’s dead…

Pero hangs out with 2Baba’s family, friends in Abuja (Photos)

You’re 2baba’s first wife, no wife can take your place – Tuface Idibia’s family…

Viral TikTok girl to receive N2million for trip to America (Video)

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero finally speaks her truth concerning…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena…

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer,…

Why I’m still unmarried – Lilian Afegbai opens up

BBNaija’s Angel blows hot, Sends strong warning to interviewers…

Bolt driver narrates experience with boys who wanted to snatch his car

Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva opens up on what really happened, after being…

Actress Nkechi Blessing slumps, passes out at mother’s burial (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More