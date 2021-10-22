A man has taken to Twitter to dish advice to married ladies on how to protect their marriages and make it last longer.

According to the man identified simply as Wepu, one of the ways to make a man stick to his marriage is by celebrating him in every possible way.

Sharing a video of a woman washing her man’s hands after he finished eating, he wrote.

“Marriage insights. When your man is done eating, take time and wash his hands with warm water. Make him feel celebrated. These are the simple gestures that protect your marriage.”

The tweet has generated mixed reactions on social media as some people contradict the tweet with their own opinions.

