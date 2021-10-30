What is Fashion Revolution Week?

When it comes to fashion there are almost constant events around the world. These include fashion shows, new product lines and reveals. The usual stuff. One of the most known events with fashion though is Fashion Week.

It's a time when a whole bunch of rich designers and fashion stars show off expensive clothes and over the top designs. In other news, the rich being the rich.

But if you care about the clothing production itself, in other words where your clothes actually come from you should stop caring about what the big design companies are doing, since what it is is almost certainly under payed labor and a lot of ecological waste.

Fashion Revolution Week is like Fashion Week but for bringing to light these issues and where they come from and how to avoid them.

Fashion Revolution is a worldwide development addressed by The Fashion Revolution Foundation and Fashion Revolution CIC with groups in more than 100 nations throughout the planet

It doesn’t matter if you are a consumer or a part of the fashion industry; as long as you are concerned about the working condition of garment and fabric factories, you must know about Fashion Revolution.

Fashion Revolution Week takes place from 19th to 25th April every year. The ideals of it are straightforwardness from brands, better working conditions, obligation in renewable production, and altering the business style to be cleaner, nicer and better just overall.

HOW DID THE FASHION REVOLUTION BEGIN?

The quest for liability, morals, and straightforwardness has grown in popularity throughout the design business in recent years. Beginning around 2014, the Fashion Revolution started this event with design makers, brands, and buyers. It is presently happening in over 90 nations.

Fashion Revolution is formed by design originators, fashion instructors, press experts, and customers. The development began in the United Kingdom after the Rana Plaza catastrophe.

It brought many issues to light regarding the actual expense of dress and, additionally, the need for economical answers for the eventual fate of the fashion business. This revolutionary movement tries to change the business world concerning ecological and social issues.

THE FASHION REVOLUTION AWAKENING: RANA PLAZA DISASTER

On 24th April 2013, a structure in Bangladesh called Rana Plaza fell. The catastrophe left 1,133 dead and another 2,500 individuals injured. It is viewed as probably the greatest catastrophe in the fashion business in modern history.

At the hour of the collapse, the structure had more than 5000 workers in it. They were working in an illegal sweatshop responsible for providing products for some of the largest fashion brands on the market.

Eight individuals were arrested for their direct connection to the misfortune, including the building owner. A few brands even assumed liability and vowed to offer help to casualties and their families. However, the assistance didn’t show up, even after years since the collapse. The case got global coverage in the media and was featured in The True Cost, a documentary that went viral about the fashion world.

QUICK FASHION AND MODERN DAY SLAVERY

As per The New York Times, Bangladesh is the cheapest place to create dresses, alongside India and Vietnam. More than 4.4 million individuals, in which the majority are ladies, work in 3,000 industrial facilities, where the lowest pay permitted by law is around 32 pennies an hour or $68 United States Dollars per month.

A single brand can exploit these sort of underdeveloped countries to make billions of dollars in “prepared to wear clothing” without worrying about the health or conditions of their workers. These conditions and laws makes Bangladesh the second-biggest apparel-producing country on the planet, right after China.

What difference does it make who made my garments?

The model of fast fashion drives human abuse. A significant number of clothing laborers throughout the world, mostly women, work as much as 16 hours per day, seven days per week: hazardous working conditions and low pay guarantee they carry on living paycheck to paycheck with no room for trying to get into a better position.

Over many years, enormous western brands have taken advantage over factories in emerging nations, which means benefits and costs are crushed, corners are cut, and laborers suffer. Cheap garments for us imply lower compensation for them.

Even though the Bangladesh Accord of Fire and Building Safety was acquainted with shield the freedoms of clothing laborers, large brands keep on mishandling the privileges of the individuals who make our garments. During the tallness of the Covid19 emergency, a significant number of our notable high road brands dropped requests and wouldn’t pay laborers for orders previously delivered. The outcome was that a large number of assembly line laborers experienced unfathomable difficulties.

It makes a difference who makes your garments, simply because the individual who created your clothing matters.

Yet, WHAT IS FAST FASHION?

Quick design can be characterized as modest, in-vogue clothing. It takes what we see on the design shows and what has been utilized by big names and transforms them into pieces of clothing in a super quick manner to satisfy buyers’ needs, which are frequently centered around the amount and a cheap price tag.

Consequently, Fashion Revolution was destined to expose these brands with the goal that purchasers begin requesting straightforwardness. Discussions on this subject have become fundamental to achieve the critical changes in the business.

#WHOMADEMYCLOTHES

The #WhoMadeMyClothes movement was founded through Fashion Revolution. The hashtag stands up for workers’ rights. It also invites fashion consumers to demand transparency from brands regarding those behind the production of their clothes.

There is a movement to post photos of the clothing’s tags online with the hashtag. They show clothing labels and ask the companies responsible for that garment what their workers’ conditions are like.

The #WhoMadeMyClothes emphasizes how important it is to educate consumers. With knowledge, they can be sensible of the reality and ask for transparency and change their consuming practices.

FASHION REVOLUTION WEEK

Every year, on 24th April – Rana Plaza’s disaster’s anniversary – Fashion Revolution advocates for a conscientiousness week and hosts an event (usually online).

This year’s event was a call for Human Rights, Relationships, and Revolution. “Human rights and the rights of nature are interconnected and interdependent. “We are part of the wider living world and our right to a healthy environment depends on the health of our planet”, stated the event organizers.

This event emphasizes that brands need to change their relationships with each other by replacing competition with collaboration to solve the significant challenges and issues faced by the industry. You can find out more about the Fashion Revolution events online through their websites and social media, such as when the next one is going to be and how to participate.

SUSTAINABLE FASHION: WHAT IT MEANS AND WHY WE SHOULD CARE

On April 20th of this year, the co-founder of Fashinnovations, the Jordana Guimarães, gave a lecture in the an online panel. Olivia Smith moderated the talk, and some fantastic people joined the conversation as well.

The panelists discussed a lot about the importance of conscious consumption. They also talked about how educating and raising awareness among the end consumer can be a game-changer.

According to Guimarães, “inspiration is what triggers the change that the fashion industry needs.” The transformation will be more incisive by inspiring the end consumers and showing how sustainability can be transformative. When planting the seed of revolution in people’s hearts, they will start demanding a sustainable and socially responsible position from brands.

Marci Zaroff, one of the inspiring voices on the panel, has already been part of two of the events. Both in 2020 and 2021. She talked about how awareness of the entire supply chain needs to become more commonplace along with how possible it is for brands to build ethical, fair and empowered businesses and industries. Any excuses to the contrary are simply wrong and misplaced.

The most effective method to engage in Fashion Revolution Week

Post a selfie

Need to participate and assist with affecting change? Join the worldwide local area of style darlings everywhere, and post a selfie via web-based media, asking your #1 image #WhoMadeMyClothes and #What’sInMyClothes. As a shopper, you impact how brands connect with their providers. By just utilizing web-based media to pose inquiries, you have the ability to impact change in the design business.

Learn More

Burrow further and request straightforwardness from brands by asking them #WhoMadeMyFabric? This present one is so important, particularly considering the Uighur-constrained work cotton emergency in Xinjiang.

Try and learn as much as you can about which brands are ethical and which ones you should simply avoid.

Tell your loved ones

We have a tremendous impact on our friends and family. What better way of spreading the message. Welcome them to participate in Fashion Revolution and try and guide them on better choices when it comes to buying clothes.

Go to any occasion

There are heaps of events occurring during Fashion Revolution Week. From live conversations both online and in person to lectures talking about it. There’s likewise the extraordinary Fashion Open Studio event that welcomes you to venture into designers’ studios and meet individuals that make your garments. The progressive computerized event features 60 planners across 20 different nations.

Conclusion

Fashion Revolution is for all the hard-working people who make our clothing. They are the foundation of our fashion industry. Without them, the fast-paced fashion world would collapse. It is our responsibility to raise our voice for the right of garments workers. To ensure their workplace safety, and proper pay. This is the least we can do for the people who give their everything to keep the glamorous, trendy, fast fashion industry going.