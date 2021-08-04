BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit during fashion show (Photos)

The Big Brother Naija 2021 housemates had viewers glued to their screens Tuesday midnight for a fashion show planned and and organized by them. One of this year’s top challengers, Angel stunned in a sheer gown that lives nothing or little to imagine for the audience. While being the host of the night, Angel revealed that her inspiration for her outfit is to show how much she’s comfortable in her skin.

I’m comfortable with my body, I like to show off my curves and body’ she said.

Last night was quite eventful in the house as housemates improvised with the limited resources at their disposals to pull off a fashion show many described as unprecedented.

From how they styled each other to making a runway out of the living room, it was indeed the a good impression following social media chatters having it that this year’s edition is has not lived up to standard of the previous editions.