Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija winner, Whitemoney caused serious laughter over his reaction to his handler’s birthday wish of getting N30million out of his prize money.

His handler identified as Libra King on Instagram, celebrated his birthday recently and during the birthday party, he was asked to make a wish in front of his candles which were placed on his birthday cake.

The young man quickly wished for Whitemoney to give him N30million out of the money he received for emerging winner of the shine ya eye edition.

“I wish Whitemoney gives me N30million naira”, he said in the presence of Whitemoney.

Reacting to this, Whitemoney quickly blew out his candles by himself as the guests rolled with laughter over the impossible birthday wish.

Watch video below;

