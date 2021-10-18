TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has reacted undisturbed after her husband, Ned Nwoko, was spotted having a banter with two women.

This happened while the couple and their son are on a family vacation at the Dead Sea in the Jordan Rift Valley.

At Jordan Rift Valley, Regina literally saw her 60-year-old husband chatting with two women who are complete strangers. She captured them and shared the video on social media.

Sharing the video, the actress noted that she is not surprised because she knows that her husband is always drawn to women.

In her words, “My hubby and women are 5 & 6.”

Regina and Ned have been away from the country since her birthday celebration days ago.

Their itinerary became public knowledge as the actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of herself, husband and son overseas.

