TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reality star, Cross arrested in South Africa (Details)

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea”…

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s…

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about ‘falling in love’ (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has reacted after Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson made a tweet about “falling in love”.

The beautiful actress in a recent tweet obliged her fans to tell her what it feels like to fall in love.

READ ALSO

“Learn to return people’s money with the same…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with…

According to Yvonne, she has forgotten what it feels like to fall in love because it has been a long time since she ever fall in love with someone.

Reacting to this, Alex Ekubo whose imminent wedding was cancelled by his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, stepped in to bring back her memory about love.

Alex Ekubo, in his response, told Yvonne to remember the first time she ate Nigerian Jollof rice so she would remember how it feels like to be in love.

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reality star, Cross arrested in South Africa (Details)

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea” on his birthday…

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s comment about her…

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila reveals her current location, days…

Comedienne Princess breaks down in tears as she calls out her colleagues Buchi,…

Mercy Johnson shares husband’s reaction after an app predicted she would…

Lady rages after finding out that her caterer hid fried meat and fish to take…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels shares…

“Ikenna why are you crying?” – Bride questions her lover as he…

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about ‘falling…

Nigerian prankster, ZFancy whisked away by military men after pranking someone…

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man dancing legwork…

“Jesus said you should stop putting perfume on your body” – Pastor warns (Video)

If you’re a pastor and your wife is troubling you, divorce her, there are more…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More