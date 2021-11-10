Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has reacted after Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson made a tweet about “falling in love”.

The beautiful actress in a recent tweet obliged her fans to tell her what it feels like to fall in love.

According to Yvonne, she has forgotten what it feels like to fall in love because it has been a long time since she ever fall in love with someone.

Reacting to this, Alex Ekubo whose imminent wedding was cancelled by his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, stepped in to bring back her memory about love.

Alex Ekubo, in his response, told Yvonne to remember the first time she ate Nigerian Jollof rice so she would remember how it feels like to be in love.

