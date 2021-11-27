TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A social media user, self-stylised as Mayor of Odogbolu, has criticised Nigerian musicians for the content of their music.

According to him, Nigerian mainstream music revolves around the sexualization of women. He bemoaned the fact that those who dared to be different do not get the recognition they deserve.

“Almost Nigeria musician sing about Woman, breast, yansh, beauty and all that, few of them sing something different. Those few don’t get big fame-award or big endorsement deal. They all singing trash and back it up with sound/beat,” he tweeted.

This tweet is coming after a number of popular Nigerian musicians were respectively nominated for and in some cases, given different music awards for their contribution to Nigerian music.

See tweet below;

