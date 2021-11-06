TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on why…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what…

I don’t have a child, I have children – Liquorose…

BBNaija star, Cee-C celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, is celebrating her 29th birthday today, Saturday November 6, 2021.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself while revealing to her fans, that she just turned a new age.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Emmanuel reveals the current state of his…

Dorathy Bachor flaunts the millions of naira she made during…

Sharing the photos, she made it clear that she just turned 29.

“TWENTY NINE!,” she wrote on her page.

Reacting to this, her fellow BBNaija stars and fans trooped to the comments, to wish her a happy birthday, and send out prayers to her.

See another photo below:


In another news, BBNaija star, Kiddwaya has taken to Snapchat to issue an advice to wealthy men with regards to their relationship and their choice of a woman.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on why she left Ned…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

I don’t have a child, I have children – Liquorose reacts after she…

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her life

Blessing Okoro announces she’s pregnant, says she can’t hide it…

I expected better – Lady who met Obi Cubana’s alleged manager reacts after…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s phones reportedly seized, as he lands in more trouble…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star, Cee-C celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

Reactions as Emmanuel reveals the current state of his relationship with…

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Don’t work with people who don’t know how to appreciate – Rita…

Lady gets N5million cash and car, after suing man who promised to marry her and…

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku narrates his little daughter’s experience with…

Make sure your girl will stick to you if you ever go broke – Kiddwaya…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More