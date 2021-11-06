BBNaija star, Cee-C celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos

BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, is celebrating her 29th birthday today, Saturday November 6, 2021.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself while revealing to her fans, that she just turned a new age.

Sharing the photos, she made it clear that she just turned 29.

“TWENTY NINE!,” she wrote on her page.

Reacting to this, her fellow BBNaija stars and fans trooped to the comments, to wish her a happy birthday, and send out prayers to her.

See another photo below:





