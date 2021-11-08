BBNaija’s Angel buys brand new Range Rover

Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith has taken to social media to announce the purchase of a brand new Range Rover Evoque.

Weeks after bragging about getting her own apartment, Angel returned to her Instagram page announcing that she is now the owner of a new Range Rover automobile.

The 21-year-old reality star was seen posing with the new ride in a photo she shared with her fans. In the caption, Angel explained how she paid rent for an apartment and has also been able to afford a car.

“I paid rent and then I bought a car, grateful for 2021. It’s given me so much,” her post read.

See below:



Erica Nlewedim on her own part added a new car to her properties, as she took to social media to share pictures of the new rice.

The former Big Brother Naija reality star is seen posing with the white Range Rover that still has red ribbons on it.