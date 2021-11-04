Billionaire Obi Cubana’s phones reportedly seized, as he lands in more trouble (Details)

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has reportedly gotten involved in Obi Cubana‘s case.

Recall, on Monday, 1st November 2021, news about the arrest of the billionaire businessman broke out on various platforms.

The Anambra-born businessman was accused of money laundering and tax fraud.

However, on 2nd November 2021, he was released, only for him to be reportedly rearrested by the EFCC moments later.

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission also reportedly confiscated his passport over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

It was gathered that the seizure of his travel document was to prevent him from leaving the country while under investigation.

In a recent development, it is said that the ICPC is currently interrogating the business mogul and his phones have also been seized.