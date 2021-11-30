Bobrisky makes list of his properties including hotel worth N800million

Popular Instagram sensation, Bobrisky, has disclosed his businesses and investments to shock his trolls.

He revealed his endeavours to inform his critics that he was not merely a crossdressser but a “smart girl” with business acumen.

He revealed via Instagram that he is the owner of a popular petroleum station and he recently made a huge investment in a hotel situated in Lekki, Lagos.

“I have a gas station popularly known as Petroleum station in Lekki. My lawyer ask me not to share this information with no one. It kept as a secret because we don’t want it known to the public yet. Many of you. in Lagos have bought fuel t. The more insult I get from people daily I turn it to money. in your mind you are laughing at me yeah? But I am turning it to money as the smart girl that I am,” he wrote.

“There is this hotel that they want to sell in Lekki phase 1 for eight hundred million, when I told the guy I want to buy it, the guy was shocked. I told them I want to spread the payment for three month d guy didn’t believe until I make first payment on the 11th, Bobrisky added.