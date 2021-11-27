TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Zfancy has reacted after Bobrisky called him out for posting his prank video on on social media without his permission.

Reacting to the allegation, Zfancy claimed that Bobrisky gave his consent after he was paid for the job.

Zfancy wrote;

“Mr/Ms Bobrisky. We do not understand why you’d like to make trouble with us. Please where is this coming from?? After the prank, we paid you for the prank(receipt available) and we also have a video of you giving us consent to post(available too).

We also have a chat record of you asking Kelvin(@ktsele1) when will Zfancy post your prank video( record also available). Bobrisky we aren’t trouble maker and do not want trouble.

However we will not shy away from being bullied by you. You called us threatening to use police to harrass us.

“This is what happened here. After pranking Bobrisky, he requested for funds. And he is not like the first person I have pranked. I have pranked a lot of celebrities and none of them have requested for funds. Bobrisky requested for funds and it took hours before coming out, all because he’s trying to do make up and all of that.”

“After pranking him, he requested for funds which my management did, paid to him. Couple of days or weeks later, he asked this man they call Ktsele and he also consented to me posting on that particular day so I don’t understand all this wahala, all this stress.

I appreciate you, Bobrisky, what you do and all of that but please, na money I dey find for this life. Please I don’t want all this stress, I don’t, at all. You gave me consent for everything online and I have receipts for them. Na prank I dey prank. This is where I eat and I make sure I follow due procedures. Legally, I am backed. Please!” he said in the video.

