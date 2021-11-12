“Can’t believe I’m still afraid of having s*x at my age” – BBNaija’s Beatrice laments

Big Brother Naija Season 6 ex-housemate, Beatrice Nwaji has cried out on social media, as she opens up on the fear she she has been facing.

In her recent tweet, the reality star revealed that she’s still afraid of making love with a man, at her age.

According to Beatrice, she doesn’t understand why it’s difficult for her to calm down her nerves and make love with a man, despite the fact that she’s no longer a child.

See her post below;

