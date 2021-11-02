TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In Chicago

By Adebimpe

Social media has captured cute moment a Nigerian Minister ,Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora walked His twin daughters Down the aisle on their wedding day In Chicago.

Mamora's daughter wed in Chicago
The Nigerian minister of state for health was spotted in a traditional attire beaming with smiles as he walked His two daughters down the aisle.

The twin girls, Oluwadahun Taiwo and Oluwadara Kehinde got married on the same day to the love of his life.

A video clip captured the moment the senator walked into the church auditorium with his twin daughters. The two ladies were gorgeously dressed in white flowing wedding gown.

The Nigerian minister and his lovely wife could not hide their joy, as they beamed with smile on their daughter’s wedding day.

