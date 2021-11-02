TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Don Jazzy Donates #1.5 Million For 100 Youths To Learn Coding

By Adebimpe

Nigerian Music Producer, Don Jazzy, has displayed the charitable part of him. The music icon donated #1.5 million for 100 Nigerians youths to learn coding skill.

The music icon donate a sum of #1.5 million after the Founder of Code Hub Africa, Chizom Echehieuka took to social media page and pleaded with him to sponsor 100 youths for the skill acquisition programme which costs N15k for each person.

Chizom Echehieuka tweeted:

“Dear @DONJAZZY Please would you like to sponsor 100 Nigerian youths to learn how to code at our online Echehieuka program (Code Hub Africa Tech). It’s 15k per person. Thank you. Please tag Rihanna’s boyfriend if you want to be part of this sponsorship”.

Don Jazzy saw her tweet and showed his support for the program in cash. He sent #1.5 million to chizom and tweeted in response.

“Ok boss. Just sent 1.5Million Naira to your Vbank account, ” he tweeted back in response”.

He however advised Mr Chizom to select only Nigerian youths that are passionate about the tech program.

Mr Chizom thanked him and promised that the selected youths will make Nigeria proud.

”Baba Don Jazzy, God bless you. The Mentees go make Nigeria proud. History will not forget you baba,” he tweeted in response.

