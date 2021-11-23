TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has bagged two Grammy nominations.

This was disclosed by Recording academy/Grammy awards official Twitter page.

In the tweet, it was revealed that Wizkid’s song was first nominated under the category of “Best Global Music” album.

He was nominated alongside Rocky Dawuni, Daniel Ho &friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Akuti and MadeKuti.

Wizkid’s second nomination was under the category of Best Global Music performance. He was nominated alongside Tems.

Other artistes nominated in the same category include Burna Boy, FemiAKuti, Yoyo Ma, Arro JA and Angelique Kidjo.

Fans of the ace singer, Wizkid have caused a serious uproar on Twitter following the news of their fave’s double Grammy nominations.

See tweets below;

