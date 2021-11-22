Wizkid wins big as he bags 3 awards at AFRIMA 2021 awards

Award-winning music artist, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has made another mark in his music career. This is so, as the singer bags 3 major awards at AFRIMA 2021 awards.

The Essence crooner was nominated in six award categories at the AFRIMA 2021, but he won an award in 3 different categories.

He was nominated for: Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Album of the Year, Best African Collab, Song of the Year, and Best Duo in African R&B.

He, however, won an award as the ‘Artiste of Year’. His music collaboration with fast-rising singer, Tems, ‘Essence’ bagged two awards as the ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’.

Big Wiz, the latest feat in the music industry was disclosed through his official news page.

It reads:

“Big Wiz won 3 AFRIMA Awards tonight:

Song of the Year — “Essence” (ft. Tems)

• Best African Collaboration — “Essence” (ft. Terms)

• Artiste of the Year

@legendurybeatz got Producer of the Year!

Thank you @afrima.official & all FC that voted!”.