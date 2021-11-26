Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that she’s dead

A doctor has narrated how the family of a pregnant woman refused to show up at the hospital after she gave birth to her child.

According to the doctor who shared the story, relatives of the woman were called to pay up the bills of the new mom, but they refused to come saying they had no money on them.

The doctors subsequently lied to the relatives that the woman and her baby had died, and two hours later, about 10 of her relatives showed up at the hospital.

He wrote;

“Yesterday in my facility, a pregnant woman was referred from a different facility to have a Caesarean session done.

After the surgery there was a bill of about N64,000 to settle. Relatives were contacted but to no avail. They kept saying they didn’t have money. She remained there at the facility for about 5days.

Relatives were told there on the fifth day that their patient and the baby had died. They were asked to come along with N128k in order to settle the accumulated bills before the body will be released to them.

In 2 hours, about 10 relatives arrived in black funeral attire. After settling the bill, we gave them their alive patient and baby. Come and see….”