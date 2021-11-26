TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that she’s dead

Entertainment
By Shalom

A doctor has narrated how the family of a pregnant woman refused to show up at the hospital after she gave birth to her child.

According to the doctor who shared the story, relatives of the woman were called to pay up the bills of the new mom, but they refused to come saying they had no money on them.

The doctors subsequently lied to the relatives that the woman and her baby had died, and two hours later, about 10 of her relatives showed up at the hospital.

READ ALSO

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband…

Lady vows to get justice for 6-month old baby defiled by…

He wrote;

“Yesterday in my facility, a pregnant woman was referred from a different facility to have a Caesarean session done.

After the surgery there was a bill of about N64,000 to settle. Relatives were contacted but to no avail. They kept saying they didn’t have money. She remained there at the facility for about 5days.

Relatives were told there on the fifth day that their patient and the baby had died. They were asked to come along with N128k in order to settle the accumulated bills before the body will be released to them.

In 2 hours, about 10 relatives arrived in black funeral attire. After settling the bill, we gave them their alive patient and baby. Come and see….”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher” – Nigerians drag…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment…

“You will forever be the best boss in the world” – Tiwa Savage…

“You are the most bankable without opening your legs” – Talent…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More