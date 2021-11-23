TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Stansbaby has narrated how a mother-in-law who came for omugwo at her daughter’s house, got pregnant for her daughter’s husband.

According to the story, the mother-in-law and her daughter’s husband were allegedly dating before her daughter came into the picture and got married to him.

She tweeted;

“Mother in law (42)came for omugwo 4 months ago and is currently pregnant for her daughter’s husband 😱😱daughter moved out of the house and her mum moved in completely 😱😱😱things Dey happen oo

Here’s the gist
Mother and son in law (37) are friends and colleagues,(probably dating low key)daughter met the guy and liked him, they got married.

A huge mess, that’s why she was bold enough to move in, her daughter stole her man.”

